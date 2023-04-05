Talc MDL Leadership Calls J&J’s $8.9 Billion Proposed Talc Settlement ‘Illusory’ and Inadequate

TRENTON, N.J. — Talcum powder MDL leadership firms have denounced Johnson & Johnson’s $8.9 billion proposal to settle talcum powder litigation in the United States, saying it is “woefully inadequate,” is an “illusory proposal,” and is just another attempt by the company to misuse the bankruptcy system.

In an April 5 press release, MDL Leadership firms Levin Papantonio Rafferty, Beasley Allen, and Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP said the terms of the proposed settlement “are considerably worse than a proposal that we and other firms representing ovarian cancer victims rejected last June at a time when it appeared that all plaintiffs …