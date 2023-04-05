Judge Kaplan Issues Order Official Dismissing LTL’s Chapter 11 Petition Hours Before New One is Filed

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing LTL Management’s first Chapter 11 filing has officially dismissed the case, just hours prior to LTL’s second Chapter 11 filing in which it proposes a $8.9 billion settlement of talcum powder claims.

In a 12-page order issued April 4 at 1:49 p.m., Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey issued an order dismissing the debtor’s Chapter 11 case.

“This Court enters this order to effectuate dismissal of the Chapter 11 case of LTL Management LLC pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 1112(b) as instructed by the Court …