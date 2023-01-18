Stay of 3M MDL Issued Following Imposition of Sanctions
January 18, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Dec. 22 Order
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The judge overseeing the federal combat arms earplug MDL has stayed litigation pending 3M's appeal of an order barring it from attempting to shift liability to its bankrupt co-defendant, Aearo Technologies.
Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida imposed the stay in a Dec. 22 order, in which she ruled that as a sanction, 3M “must be held to its explicit statements and conduct on the issue of successor liability.”
“3M purposely engaged in a nearly four-year campaign to establish itself as the sole responsible party for CAEv2 claims, …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach