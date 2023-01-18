Bankruptcy Judge Carries Motion for Expedited Discovery in LTL Claims Against Expert

TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing the LTL Management Chapter 11 proceedings has carried a motion to expedite discovery in the Debtor’s case against Dr. Jacqueline Miriam Moline to a February hearing.

In a hearing held Jan. 18 via Zoom, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey opined that Moline, whose original attorneys recently withdrew due to a conflict, was entitled to representation and to consult with her counsel and, as such, the motion for expedited discovery would be addressed at the court’s Feb. 14 omnibus hearing date.

Judge Kaplan …