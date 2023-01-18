TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Bankruptcy Judge Carries Motion for Expedited Discovery in LTL Claims Against Expert


January 18, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • LTL Response
  • Motion for Extension
  • Motion to Expedite
  • Withdrawal Letter


TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing the LTL Management Chapter 11 proceedings has carried a motion to expedite discovery in the Debtor’s case against Dr. Jacqueline Miriam Moline to a February hearing.

In a hearing held Jan. 18 via Zoom, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey opined that Moline, whose original attorneys recently withdrew due to a conflict, was entitled to representation and to consult with her counsel and, as such, the motion for expedited discovery would be addressed at the court’s Feb. 14 omnibus hearing date.

Judge Kaplan …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation

January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS