Parties Respond to Motion to Disqualify Kenneth Feinberg as LTL Estimation Expert

TRENTON, N.J. –– A number of parties involved in LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings have responded to a recent motion to disqualify Kenneth R. Feinberg as the Rule 706 expert and to terminate estimation, with LTL arguing that the bankruptcy court has already overruled the objections to the appointment.

In a Jan. 11 statement filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Official Committee of Talc Claimants responded to the motion to disqualify Feinberg, maintained that its consistent position is that “estimation serves no legitimate purpose in this case.”

However, the Committee said …