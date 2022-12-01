New Mexico, Mississippi, LTL Management Exchange Briefs on Appeal of Stay in State Cases

TRENTON, N.J. –– New Mexico and Mississippi have filed a brief in support of their efforts to directly appeal an order staying their talcum powder claims, maintaining that allowing the claims to proceed is directly related to the States’ ability to protect the health and safety of millions of consumers.

In a Nov. 22 brief filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, however, the Debtor objected to the motion for certification of direct appeal, arguing that Mississippi and New Mexico’s request for certification “is nothing like the previously granted request.”

“Only a Stay Order …