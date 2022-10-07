N.J. Court Stays New Mexico, Mississippi Talcum Powder Actions Against J&J

TRENTON, N.J. –– The New Jersey court overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 proceedings has ruled that New Mexico and Mississippi cannot continue with their claims relating to Baby Powder against Johnson & Johnson, finding that underlying claims are sufficiently “related to” the underlying bankruptcy.

In the Oct. 4 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey concluded that the “continuation of the State Actions would potentially disrupt the flower of funds and resources –– including time and energy –– that could otherwise be devoted to the reorganization effort.”

LTL Management filed a motion seeking an order …