Talc Claimants’ Committee Says LTL’s Claims Estimation Proposal ‘Road to Nowhere’

TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties involved in the LTL Management Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings exchanged arguments regarding the need for a claim estimation process during a day-long hearing today, with The Official Committee of Talc Claimants maintaining that the Debtor’s proposal is a “road to nowhere.”

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey stated that he will announce his rulings on the contested matters on Thursday, July 28 at 11:00 a.m.

Judge Kaplan heard arguments from several individuals representing both the Debtor and the interests of the talcum powder claimants during the …