Parties File Notices of Appeal of Order Denying Motion to Dismiss LTL Management Bankruptcy Proceedings
March 8, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- AWKO Notice
- TCC II Notice Motion to Dismiss
- TCC II Notice PI
TRENTON, N.J. –– Several parties have filed notices of appeal in relation to two orders issued last month in the LTL Management bankruptcy proceedings denying a motion to dismiss the proceedings and extending a preliminary injunction order.
During a March 8 hearing, however, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey questioned whether the orders constituted a final judgment for purposes of appeal.
In light of these concerns, Judge Kaplan asked the parties to brief the issue with the intention of holding arguments on certification on March 30.
Among those filing notices of …
