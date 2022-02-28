TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

LTL Management Opposes Request for Extension on Disbandment of 2 Plaintiff Committees


February 28, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Letter


TRENTON, N.J. –– LTL Management has sent a letter to the bankruptcy court overseeing its Chapter 11 petition in which it opposes a recent request by the Official Committee of Talc Claimants II to extend the deadline for disbandment of the two separate plaintiff committees.

In the Feb. 28 letter sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Debtor opined that “there is no need to modify the Court’s prior order, and it would only impede progress in this case to do so.”

“The Debtor continues to believe there is …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

April 13, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS