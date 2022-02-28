LTL Management Opposes Request for Extension on Disbandment of 2 Plaintiff Committees

TRENTON, N.J. –– LTL Management has sent a letter to the bankruptcy court overseeing its Chapter 11 petition in which it opposes a recent request by the Official Committee of Talc Claimants II to extend the deadline for disbandment of the two separate plaintiff committees.

In the Feb. 28 letter sent to Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Debtor opined that “there is no need to modify the Court’s prior order, and it would only impede progress in this case to do so.”

“The Debtor continues to believe there is …