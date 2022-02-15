Witnesses Defend Safety of Talcum Powder Products During Day 2 of LTL Management Dismissal Motion Hearing
February 15, 2022
TRENTON, N.J. –– Current and past Johnson & Johnson employees stated repeatedly during the second day of a hearing in bankruptcy court that the company’s talcum powder products were safe and did not contain asbestos fibers, with LTL Management’s Chief Legal Officer concluding that he “does not believe that our product causes cancer.”
During the Feb. 15 hearing, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey heard live testimony from Thibaut Mongon, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chair of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, and John K. Kim, Chief Legal Officer of LTL Management LLC.
Hon. Michael …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None