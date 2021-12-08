JPML Says Bankruptcy Proceedings Don’t Preclude Transfer of Talc Claims into MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to stay the transfer of a new talcum powder case into the District of New Jersey, and the national multidistrict litigation docket for such claims, saying that it has “never considered the pendency of such stayed claims to be an impediment to transfer of an action.”

In the same Dec. 3 order, the JPML denied the plaintiff’s request to vacate its order transferring the case to New Jersey for inclusion in the MDL, concluding that “jurisdictional objections generally do not present an impediment to transfer.”

Plaintiffs in the …