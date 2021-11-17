N.J. Bankruptcy Court Schedules Initial Status Conference for Nov. 21 in LTL Management Proceedings

NEWARK, N.J. –– The New Jersey bankruptcy court to which the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management’s Chapter 11 proceedings has been transferred has scheduled a Nov. 21 initial status conference at 1 p.m., according to an online docket entry.

In a Nov. 17 docket entry, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said that appearances can be made in person, consistent with COVID-19 protocols, or telephonically.

“The Court appreciates that this hearing is scheduled during a difficult travel week and, therefore, encourages all parties to appear for the status conference telephonically,” the court wrote. “All information …