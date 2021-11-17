TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

N.J. Bankruptcy Court Schedules Initial Status Conference for Nov. 21 in LTL Management Proceedings


November 17, 2021



NEWARK, N.J. –– The New Jersey bankruptcy court to which the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management’s Chapter 11 proceedings has been transferred has scheduled a Nov. 21 initial status conference at 1 p.m., according to an online docket entry.

In a Nov. 17 docket entry, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said that appearances can be made in person, consistent with COVID-19 protocols, or telephonically.

“The Court appreciates that this hearing is scheduled during a difficult travel week and, therefore, encourages all parties to appear for the status conference telephonically,” the court wrote. “All information …


