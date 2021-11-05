Bankruptcy Judge Overseeing LTL Management Chapter 11 Proceedings Defers Ruling on Stay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that was created to house all remaining talcum powder litigation, has continued for ruling emergency motions for automatic stay in the proceedings, setting the next hearing in the closely watched proceedings for Nov. 10.

The continuance was noted in a Nov. 5 docket entry, one day after a hearing held before Hon. J. Craig Whitley of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

During the Nov. 4 hearing, Judge Whitley discussed the composition of the committee, the venue …