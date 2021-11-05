Miss. Attorney General Opposes Talcum Powder Petition in U.S. Supreme Court, Says Appeal is ‘Unwarranted’

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Attorney General of Mississippi has urged the nation’s highest court to reject a petition for review filed by Johnson & Johnson in a talcum powder lawsuit, maintaining that the claims are not preempted and arguing that “at this late stage, [Johnson & Johnson has] repeatedly tried to delay the case from proceeding to trial.”

In a Nov. 3 brief filed in opposition with the U.S. Supreme Court, Lynn Fitch, Attorney General with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office argued that Johnson & Johnson has presented two questions that the state supreme court did not address.

“Because this …