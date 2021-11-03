Talcum Powder PSC Says J&J’s Connections to North Carolina are ‘Contrived and Tenuous’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee for the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has filed a brief in a North Carolina Bankruptcy Court, contending that the idea that LTL Management is a North Carolina company with ties to that district is “truly an artifice.”

In an Oct. 29 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina argued that the “debtor was created and incorporation in North Carolina for one reason –– to shield Johnson & Johnson from potentially billions of dollars in liability to those women who have been irreparably …