AUGUSTA, Ga. –– A Georgia jury has reached a defense verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson at the conclusion of a talcum powder ovarian cancer trial, the third time the company has won a talc-related trial in recent weeks.

The Georgia State Court, Richmond County, jury reached the verdict earlier today after deliberating for less than four hours. Jurors also cleared PTI Royston of the plaintiff’s claims.

Opening statements in the case took place on Sept. 13 in the Georgia State Court, Richmond County before Hon. Patricia Booker.

According to the court’s online docket, the underlying lawsuit was filed …