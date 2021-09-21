TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Ga. Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial Enters Seventh Day of Testimony


September 21, 2021



AUGUSTA, Ga. –– A Georgia talcum powder case has entered its seventh day of trial, according to court dockets, during which jurors have heard testimony regarding the plaintiff’s mother’s use of talcum powder products and her subsequent development of ovarian cancer.

Opening statements in the case took place on Sept. 13 in the Georgia State Court, Richmond County before Hon. Patricia Booker.

On Sept. 14, Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Officer, Alex Gorsky, was questioned by counsel for the plaintiffs. Among those testifying during the first seven days of trial on behalf of the plaintiffs was Susan Nicholson, M.D.


