Parties in Mississippi AG Talcum Powder Action Await Decision on Efforts to Set Trial Date

JACKSON, Miss. –– Four months after the Mississippi Supreme Court rejected Johnson & Johnson’s challenges to the Attorney General’s lawsuit over talcum powder labeling, the parties await a decision on the State’s motion for trial setting.

Johnson & Johnson has opposed the efforts to set a trial date, telling the Mississippi Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Hinds County in a June brief that it should rule on a pending motion for leave to amend the complaint before ruling on the motion for trial setting.

On June 15, the plaintiffs moved for trial setting, noting that the case …