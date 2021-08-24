Johnson & Johnson Seeks Continuance of Fla. Trial Date, Cites Growing COVID-19 Cases

ARCADIA, Fla. –– Johnson & Johnson defendants have asked a Florida state court to continue an October trial date in a talcum powder case, citing the surge of COVID-19 in Sarasota County.

In an Aug. 18 notice of hearing, the Florida 12th Judicial Circuit Court for Sarasota County stated that it will address the defendants’ motion for continue trial on Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

In her 2018 complaint, Patricia A. Matthey contended that the defendants knew, or should have known, that their talcum powder products, including Baby Powder, was contaminated with asbestos fibers.

Matthey used Baby Powder …