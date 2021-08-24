Judge Overseeing Stockholder Class Action Against J&J Sets Briefing Schedule for Efforts to Quash Subpoena

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– A judge overseeing a class action lawsuit filed by Johnson & Johnson stockholders has held a telephone conference to address a briefing schedule on motions to quash served on non-parties.

During the Aug. 24 telephonic hearing, Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey asked the plaintiffs to file their motions to quash by Sept. 1. Defense opposition briefs are due nine days later, while a reply from the plaintiffs is due on Sept. 17.

“A date for argument, if required shall be set,” Judge Bongiovanni said. “The …