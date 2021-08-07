TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Talcum Powder MDL Judge Amends Discovery Deadlines in Stage Three Cases


August 7, 2021


TRENTON, N.J. –– The court overseeing the federal multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has amended discovery deadlines for cases in Stage Three, asking the parties to designate the case they propose for the first trial by Jan. 15.

In an Aug. 2 filing, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey noted that the matter was raised during the July 21 status conference.

The court specifically amended the plaintiffs’ expert witness deposition deadline, giving the parties until Sept. 15 to complete such depositions.

Defendants must designate all general and case specific experts, and serve reports, by


