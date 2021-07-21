TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

PTI Union Asks Federal Court to Stay Time in Which Company Has To Respond to Recently Refiled Suits


July 21, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Letter


TRENTON, N.J. –– PTI Union LLC has asked the federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims to stay the time in which the defendant has to respond to recently refiled complaints, asking that it also be allowed to file omnibus motions to dismiss thereafter.

In a July 7 letter, counsel for PTI Union LLC noted that it was named as a defendant in cases that were removed to the MDL court from state courts.

On June 29, the MDL Court asked the plaintiffs to refile a subset of their claims by way of short form complaints …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS