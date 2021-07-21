PTI Union Asks Federal Court to Stay Time in Which Company Has To Respond to Recently Refiled Suits
July 21, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– PTI Union LLC has asked the federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims to stay the time in which the defendant has to respond to recently refiled complaints, asking that it also be allowed to file omnibus motions to dismiss thereafter.
In a July 7 letter, counsel for PTI Union LLC noted that it was named as a defendant in cases that were removed to the MDL court from state courts.
On June 29, the MDL Court asked the plaintiffs to refile a subset of their claims by way of short form complaints …
