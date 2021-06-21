Johnson & Johnson Defendants Move for Summary Judgment in 4 Stage Two Talcum Powder MDL Cases

NEWARK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson defendants have filed a motion for summary judgment in four Stage Two cases pending in the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims, contending that three of the lawsuits are barred by the statute of limitations and the fourth lacks sufficient product identification evidence.

The motion was filed on June 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

According to the defendants, three cases in the Stage Two work-up pool are barred by the statute of limitations and, …