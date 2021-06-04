Talcum Powder MDL Court Appoints Vicki Maniatis of The Sanders Law Firm as Pro Se Liaison Counsel

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder personal injury claims has appointed Vicki Maniatis of The Sanders Law Firm as Pro Se Liaison Counsel, according to a recent order.

In a June 3 order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois H. Goodman of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey raised the issue sua sponte of how to best assist pro se plaintiffs in the underlying coordinated docket.

Judge Goodman explained that it had separately consulted with Lead Plaintiff’s counsel, with Defendants’ consent, via teleconference on April 21. Counsel responded with …