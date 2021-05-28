TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Parties in Talcum Powder MDL Docket File Status Report, List Upcoming State Trials


May 28, 2021


NEWARK, N.J. –– The parties involved in the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims have submitted a status report, in which they outlined deadlines for privilege challenges asserted by the plaintiffs.

In a May 10 status report filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the parties also detailed recent updates on the state level.

In a “Summary of Recent Activities,” the parties explained that they, with the help of newly appointed Special Master Hon. Joel Schneider (Ret.), are identifying challenged documents, with the plaintiffs’ privilege challenges scheduled to be under submission by June …


