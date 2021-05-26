Status Conference Held in Calif. Coordinated Talcum Powder Docket; Parties Discuss Selection of Bellwether Cases

LOS ANGELES –– Parties involved in the California coordinated docket for state talcum powder personal injury claims recently participated in a status conference, at which time the court conferred with counsel on the selection of bellwether cases and gave “directions as to the process of selection.”

In a May 21 Minute Order, the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County scheduled another status conference for May 28, with an informal status conference with lead counsel scheduled for one day prior.

A jury trial was scheduled for March 7, according to the Minute Order.

The developments come nearly one year after …