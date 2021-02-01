Personal Care Products Council Seeks Dismissal from More Than 3,200 Talcum Powder Lawsuits

TRENTON, N.J. –– Personal Care Products Council has requested that the federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder personal injury claims dismiss it from thousands of lawsuits, saying that it is an improper party in 3,247 lawsuits.

In the Jan. 29 letter filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, PCPC explained that the identified lawsuits are not set for remand.

PCPC cited Case Management Order No. 10 in its letter, explaining that the CMO, entered in Feb. 2018, held that “each and every civil action (other than those amended through the process …