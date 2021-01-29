Talcum Powder MDL Special Master Green Lights Depositions of J&J Fact Witnesses
January 29, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– The Special Master overseeing discovery disputes in the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has weighed in on whether the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee should be permitted to depose Johnson & Johnson fact witnesses, saying that he could not find that the PSC should be precluded from questioning the witnesses “simply because there might be an overlap.”
In the Jan. 28 letter filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Special Master Joel A. Pisano found that the plaintiffs were entitled to depose the three witnesses as requested.
“These three individuals have not yet …
