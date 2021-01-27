Imerys Talc America Files 9th Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization
January 27, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Amended Plan
- Comm. Jan. 20 Letter
- Imerys Jan. 20 Letter
- J&J Letter
WILMINGTON, Del. –– Imerys Talc America has filed a ninth amended joint Chapter 11 plan of reorganization of it and its debtor affiliates, two days after the judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings agreed to approve the plan disclosure once it was updated with details about mesothelioma and ovarian cancer settlements from Johnson & Johnson.
The amended plan was filed on Jan. 27 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. According to published reports, Hon. Laurie Selber Silverstein indicated after a hearing on Jan. 25 that she would sign off on the plan disclosure.
In separate …
