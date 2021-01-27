TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Imerys Talc America Files 9th Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization


January 27, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Amended Plan
  • Comm. Jan. 20 Letter
  • Imerys Jan. 20 Letter
  • J&J Letter


WILMINGTON, Del. –– Imerys Talc America has filed a ninth amended joint Chapter 11 plan of reorganization of it and its debtor affiliates, two days after the judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings agreed to approve the plan disclosure once it was updated with details about mesothelioma and ovarian cancer settlements from Johnson & Johnson.

The amended plan was filed on Jan. 27 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. According to published reports, Hon. Laurie Selber Silverstein indicated after a hearing on Jan. 25 that she would sign off on the plan disclosure.

In separate …


