Defendant Opposes Talcum Powder PSC’s Efforts to Amend Master Long Form Complaint


December 28, 2020


TRENTON, N.J. –– Personal Care Products Council has opposed efforts by the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee to amend the docket’s Master Long Form Complaint to add a spoliation cause of action, arguing that it would unfairly require re-briefing to address new facts when the court has yet to weigh in on the defendant’s summary judgment motion.

In a Dec. 27 opposition brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, PCPC argued that allowing the plaintiffs to amend the complaint would unfairly prejudiced by this “tardy amendment.”

“Plaintiffs erroneously state that no dispositive motions are pending,” the …


