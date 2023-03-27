3rd Cir. Upholds Dismissal of COVID-19 Travel Insurance Action
March 27, 2023
PHILADELPHIA — A federal appellate court has upheld dismissal of a putative class action in which insurance plan administrator Trip Mate Inc. and insurer United States Fire Insurance Co. were unjustly enriched when they retained a portion of the plaintiff’s travel insurance premium after his trip was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a March 24 order, the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey that the existence of an enforceable contract between the parties foreclosed the unjust enrichment claim.
Michigan resident Francis Rivard purchased a …
