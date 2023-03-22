MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Parties Reach Settlement-In-Principle in Mont. Asbestos Coverage Action


March 22, 2023



GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana federal judge has granted the parties’ motion to stay an action in which former W.R. Grace & Co. workers have accused Zurich American Insurance Co. of wrongfully refusing to settle their accrued asbestos injury claims, explaining that they reached a settlement-in-principle.

In the March 15 order, Chief Judge Brian Morris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana ordered the parties to submit a joint status report by Oct. 9 unless disposition documents have already been filed and the case has been dismissed.

Plaintiffs worked at W.R. Grace & Co. Libby, …

