Pa. Federal Judge Finds for Insurer in Real Estate Co.’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
March 6, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has awarded Zurich American Insurance Co. judgment on the pleadings in a real estate company’s COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that the alleged “physical infestation” of the virus in its properties did not cause “physical loss of or damage,” as required by the policy.
In a March 3 order, Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania explained that Goodman Management LLC’s losses were not caused by “a distinct, demonstrable, and physical alteration of a structure.”
“First, these losses were entirely ‘untethered to the physical condition …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Camp Lejeune Strategies - Thoughts From The Bell Legal Group
March 23, 2023
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown