MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

4th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of N.C. Restaurants’ COVID-19 Coverage Action


March 1, 2023



BALTIMORE — A 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has upheld dismissal of a COVID-19 coverage action filed against The Cincinnati Insurance Co. by the owner of six restaurants, a bar, and a catering facility in Raleigh, N.C., affirming they did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to” their properties.

In a Feb. 23 opinion, the panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Death & Taxes LLC, Aspic Inc., ABC Cornershop Inc., Poole'side LLC and Aux Kitchen LLC failed to show that the coronavirus caused an "actual, tangible, physical …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Camp Lejeune Strategies - Thoughts From The Bell Legal Group

March 23, 2023

MORE DETAILS