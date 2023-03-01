8th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of COVID-19 Ski Pass Coverage Case Against Arch Insurance
March 1, 2023
KANSAS CITY — A federal appeals court has upheld dismissal of a class action lawsuit accusing Arch Insurance Co. of breaching its ski pass insurance policy by refusing to reimburse skiers sums they spent to ski the entire 2019-20 season, ruling that COVID-19-related resort closures were not covered.
In a Feb. 27 opinion, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals concluded that government stay-at-home orders and related ski resort closures did not constitute a covered “quarantine” under the policy.
“In sum, the ordinary person at the time the Ski Pass Preserver policy was purchased would have understood ‘quarantined’ to mean …
