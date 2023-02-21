Consulting Firm Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage in N.Y. Federal Court
February 21, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a consulting company’s COVID-19 coverage action against Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co., following a line of decisions that the virus and related government closure orders do not cause “physical loss or damage” to property.
In a Feb. 17 order, Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York explained that under New York law, the terms “direct physical loss” and “physical damage” do not extend to mere loss of use of a premises, where there has been no physical damage.
Socotec Inc. f.d.a Vidaris Inc. …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating Phase II - Department of Justice & Federal District Court
March 09, 2023 - San Diego, CA
THE US GRANT, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Key Litigation Updates and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort