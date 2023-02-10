GEICO Denied Judgment on the Pleadings in Ill. Auto Insurance Rebate Case

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has denied GEICO Casualty Co.’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in a proposed class action accusing it of failing to provide adequate auto insurance premium refunds when fewer cars were on the road during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Feb. 6 order, Judge Sharon J. Coleman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found the state’s “filed-rate” doctrine does not bar the plaintiffs’ claims.

“The Illinois Supreme Court has not decided the question of whether the Illinois filed-rate doctrine applies in the personal automobile insurance …