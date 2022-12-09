Tina Turner Musical’s COVID-19 Losses Not Excluded, N.Y. Appellate Court Affirms

NEW YORK — A New York appellate court has refused to dismiss the Tina Turner Musical LLC (TTM)’s COVID-19 coverage action against Chubb European Group SE, ruling the losses did not fall within the policy’s communicable disease exclusion because they stemmed from government closure orders, rather than the virus itself.

On Dec. 6, the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, 1st Department, agreed with the New York County Supreme Court that TTM may pursue damages against Chubb.

In March 2020, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio temporarily closed all theaters in New York City to mitigate the spread of the …