‘The Morning Show’ Producers Appeal Adverse COVID-19 Coverage Ruling to 9th Cir.
December 6, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
LOS ANGELES — The producers of the Apple TV+ television drama “The Morning Show” has asked the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to revive its $44 million COVID-19 coverage action against Chubb National Insurance, arguing coverage is available under the policy’s Imminent Peril provision.
In a Nov. 30 brief, Always Smiling Productions LLC contends that the provision does not require “physical loss or damage” to property because it also covers costs spent to protect persons.
The Morning Show is a television show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, that premiered on Apple TV+ on Nov. 1, 2019.…
