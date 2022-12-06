‘The Morning Show’ Producers Appeal Adverse COVID-19 Coverage Ruling to 9th Cir.

LOS ANGELES — The producers of the Apple TV+ television drama “The Morning Show” has asked the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to revive its $44 million COVID-19 coverage action against Chubb National Insurance, arguing coverage is available under the policy’s Imminent Peril provision.

In a Nov. 30 brief, Always Smiling Productions LLC contends that the provision does not require “physical loss or damage” to property because it also covers costs spent to protect persons.

The Morning Show is a television show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, that premiered on Apple TV+ on Nov. 1, 2019.