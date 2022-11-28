9th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Ski Pass Insurance MDL
November 28, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO — The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of multidistrict litigation demanding reimbursement from United Specialty Insurance Co. for season ski passes that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that the coverage terminated on March 15, 2020.
In a Nov. 18 opinion, the panel explained that the “effective date of coverage” provision makes clear that coverage terminates on “the date upon which ski operations are ceased due to an unforeseen event” if that date is earlier than the scheduled end of the season, April 15, 2020.
“Ski operations ceased for the 2019-2020 …
