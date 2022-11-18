Asbestos Exposure Claims Proceed Against Insurer in La. Federal Court

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has denied Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co. summary judgment in an asbestos exposure action, ruling there is an issue of fact as to whether the decedent inhaled asbestos while working with products manufactured by its insured, Eagle Inc., during the relevant policy period.

In an Oct. 31, order, Judge Brian Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana found the plaintiffs presented sufficient evidence of the decedent’s direct exposure to harmful asbestos fibers.

Kirk Reulet was allegedly exposed to asbestos when he worked various marine-economy jobs between 1972 …