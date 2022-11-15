COVID-19 Virus Contamination Does Not Trigger Coverage, Ore. Federal Judge Rules

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 insurance action filed by three small businesses, ruling that the presence of the COVID-19 virus on their properties did not trigger coverage because it did not cause physical damage.

On Nov. 14, Judge Michael H. Simon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon adopted a magistrate judge’s report and recommendation that government orders limiting business operations do not trigger coverage under policies issued by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Good George LLC, Mississippi Productions Inc., and Ringside Inc. each sued Cincinnati after the insurer denied their claims for …