La. Federal Judge Finds New Orleans Restaurant Owner Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the operator of several New Orleans restaurants and bars, ruling it did not allege “direct physical loss of or damage” to property, as required by the policy.

On Nov. 7, Judge Eldon E. Fallon of the of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana followed the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ reasoning that neither the virus nor related government orders cause “tangible alterations of, injuries to, and deprivations of property.”

Ammari operates several restaurants, bars, and event venues in New Orleans. …