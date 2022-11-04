2nd Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Claims in Generali COVID-19 Travel Insurance Litigation

NEW YORK — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims in a class action accusing Assicurazioni Generali Group S.p.A of breaching vacation rental insurance policies by denying payment following the COVID-19-related cancellation of trips.

In a Nov. 2 summary order, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel agreed with a lower court that the policies’ general exclusion for losses “caused by, or resulting from travel restrictions imposed for a certain area by governmental authority" applies.

The consolidated actions were filed by consumers who bought travel insurance from Generali and were allegedly …