Dental Practices Not Entitled to COVID-19 Coverage, 9th Cir. Affirms

SAN FRANCISCO — A 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has affirmed that several dental practices cannot recoup COVID-19 economic losses from their insurers because they did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage to property,” as required by the policies.

On Oct. 17, the panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington that government shutdown orders issued in response to the pandemic do not cause “direct physical loss” to property.

The dental practices sought coverage for losses the practices sustained after they postponed all non-emergency procedures in compliance with government orders issued in …