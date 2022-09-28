Travelers Prevails on Late Notice Defense in N.Y. Northrup Grumman Pollution Coverage Case

NEW YORK — A federal judge has ruled Sept. 20 that Travelers Indemnity Co. is not liable to provide coverage to Northrup Grumman Corp. under a series of primary policies for a proposed class action arising from groundwater pollution caused by its Long Island, N.Y., airplane plant, because it provided the insurer with late notice of the potential claims.

Further, in a Sept. 23 order, Judge Lorna G. Schofield of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York further ruled that Travelers has no obligation to provide defense to Grumman for the action under its umbrella policies …