Insurers Granted Partial Relief from LTL Stay to Pursue Discovery in N.J. Talc Coverage Action
September 21, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey federal bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s Chapter 11 action has granted several insurers’ motion to modify an automatic stay of the proceedings, allowing them to participate in discovery in a Johnson & Johnson talcum powder injury coverage action pending in state court.
In a Sept. 7 order, Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey explained that the insurers may now pursue third-party discovery, including third-party subpoenas, in Atlanta International Insurance Company, et al. v. Johnson & Johnson, et al., Case No. MID-L-003563-19 (N.J. Super. Ct., …
FIRM NAMES
- Gimigliano Mauriello & Maloney
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Best Management Practices & Updates on Key Litigation
September 28, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis