Defense Issue in Oil Pollution Coverage Action is Ripe, Ala. Federal Judge Rules
September 19, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has found the question of whether Allied World Surplus Lines owes a defense to an oil company and its owners in two underlying pollution actions is ripe because the insurer is currently providing a defense in those cases.
However, on Sept. 13, Judge Annemarie C. Axon of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama ruled that the question of whether Allied must indemnify the defendants is not yet ripe because no judgment has been issued in the underlying actions.
Pro Development LLC sued Delta Oil Services Inc. in federal court, …
