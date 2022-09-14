N.Y. Judge Excludes Expert Testimony in Thor Equities COVID-19 Coverage Battle
September 14, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York federal magistrate judge has addressed motions to exclude expert testimony in a COVID-19 coverage action filed by Thor Equities, ruling that its expert may not opine that there was a greater than 50 percent chance that a person infected with the virus entered at least one of the subject properties in March 2020.
In a Sept. 13 order, Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York further ruled that Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s expert may not testify that SARS-CoV-2 does not physically alter property in …
